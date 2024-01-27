Rajasthan: 9 IPS officers transferred, Vijay Bansal appointed new ADGP of crime

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Department of Personnel (DoP), in a late-night order on Friday, transferred nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Vishal Bansal, who has now been appointed as the new additional director general of police (Crime), replacing Dinesh MN. Three IGPs were also promoted to the ADGP rank (Representative Photo)

Bansal, a 1999 batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the ADGP (Armed Battalion). He was also the ADGP (community policing) for over a year since December 2021. Earlier, he served as the inspector general of police (IGP) of Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur and as the police superintendent of over seven districts across the state.

Meanwhile, the ADGP (law and order) Anand Shrivastava was given the charge of ADGP (Armed Battalion). He also remained the Jaipur police commissioner for five years till August 2023.

ADGP (cyber crime and technical services) Vijay Kumar Singh was appointed as the ADGP (Anti-Terror Squad and Special Operation Group).

Singh, who is supervising the new special investigation team (SIT) to probe the paper leak cases in the state, was already given the additional charge of the ATS and SOG in a January 3 order following the retirement of the ADGP Amrit Kalash.

Sanjay Agrawal, the ADGP (Police Headquarters), was given charge of the intelligence department in the fresh order by the DoP, while the current ADGP of the department, S Sengathir, was given charge of Agrawal’s post.

The DoP also appointed ADGP (community policing) Sanjib Kumar Narzary as the new ADGP of the personnel. Three IGPs were also promoted to the ADGP rank in the current order.

Bharatpur range IGP Rupinder Singh was appointed as the ADGP (Prison), replacing Bhupendra Sahoo, who has now been given charge of ADGP (telecommunication and technical services). The IGP (Rules) BL Meena was also promoted to the ADGP (community policing).