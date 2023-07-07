Gehlot launches ‘Jan Samman’ video contest, winners to get cash prize daily

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a video contest, wherein the government will award cash prizes worth up to Rs.1 lakh daily to the winners. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Twitter Photo)

Gehlot on Friday launched the ‘Jan Samman Video Contest’ where the people will make short videos about the government’s scheme. The purpose of this contest is to spread awareness about the top schemes offered by the Government of Rajasthan, said a government official.

The winner will get cash prizes from Rs.1,000 to Rs.1 lakh every day. Anyone who is 13 years of age or above can participate in this contest.

A government official familiar with the matter said the state will award 103 people with the best video every day, in which the first prize winner will be given Rs.1 lakh, the second prize winner will get Rs.50,000 and the third prize winner will get Rs.25,000. Apart from them, 100 people will also be given an inspiration award of Rs.1000 per day.

To be part of the contest, people have to film a 30 to 120-second video and post it on two social media platforms and then submit the links of the video on ‘jansamman.rajasthan.gov.in’, said officials. More than one video can also be filmed on any scheme of the government apart from 10 flagship schemes under inflation relief camps.

In a video statement, CM Gehlot said, “About 1.80 crore families participated and got the registration done in inflation relief camps and I covered about 10,000 km yatra. I have seen the enthusiasm among people and thus this contest has been started so that the common man can connect.”

“The only and only purpose of this contest is to connect the remaining 1.5 million families apart from 180,000 families,” he said.

The chief minister further appealed to the people to make efforts so that no family remains deprived of the benefits of state government.

A senior official familiar with the development said it is often seen that common people are not aware of what the government is doing for them, what schemes have the government made for them and what benefits are they giving. Keeping this in mind, the Rajasthan government is going to launch an informative campaign which is creative as well as fun, he said, adding that the contest will run from 7th July to 6th August.

Reacting to this, political analyst Manish Godha said, “It is an interesting and unique marketing strategy which the Congress always lacked and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was ahead. The concept is unique and first of its kind in the country.”

He said the way people are glued to social media and addicted to creating reels, this surely seems to be a path-breaking idea.

Commenting on it, BJP MLA and former minister Vasudev Devnani said, “It seems Gehlot has lost faith in himself and coming up with such ideas to publicise their schemes. There is no use of such concepts where you are luring people, had it been by self-motivated it would have created a difference.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sachin Saini Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail