Rajasthan CM urges defence minister to organise army recruitment rallies

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has urged union defence minister Rajnath Singh to organise army recruitment rallies in the state and to give age relaxation to the candidates.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the rallies have not been organised regularly for the last 2 years for army recruitment. And thousands of youngsters have crossed the maximum age limit for recruitment and their dream to join the armed forces is getting shattered,” Gehlot said in a letter to Rajnath Singh.

The chief minister has urged the defence minister to give 2 years’ relaxation in maximum age limit to the candidates in the recruitment rallies.

In the letter, he mentioned that 3 rallies were organised in 2021 at Udaipur, Jaipur, and Ajmer, but the written examination for the same has not been held till now.

“According to the data, 127 rallies were organised in 2015-16; 102 rallies in 2016-17; 106 in 2017-18; 92 rallies each in 2018-19 and 2019-20 were organised at the national level for recruitment in the army, but in the last two years, the rallies were not organised regularly due to which thousands of youngsters have crossed the prescribed maximum age limit,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister has requested Singh to organise the recruitment rallies at the earliest and direct the Directorate of Recruitment (Army Headquarters) to make a provision of relaxation of two years in maximum age limit to the candidates so that “the dream of the youth to serve the nation by joining the armed forces is accomplished.”