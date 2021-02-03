Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for assaulting a 52-year-old
- The MLA has denied all allegations as 'baseless' and 'politically' motivated
The Bharatpur police in Rajasthan have lodged a complaint against Congress MLA from Kaman, Zahida Khan, and three others for allegedly assaulting 52-year-old Akbar from village Jodhpur under Pahari police station.
The complainant has alleged that at around 9.15 am on January 31, when he was on the way to join the farmers’ agitation near Haryana border, armed goons of the MLA started beating him up. He claimed that he was rescued by the locals and passersby.
Akbar claimed there was a threat to him and his family members. He added that ₹5,000 was looted from him.
“All allegations are baseless and politically motivated,” said Zahida Khan.
After the FIR was lodged, the station house officer of Pahari police, Rajendra Sharma, was transferred.
Circle officer, Kaman, Pradeep Yadav refused to comment over the issue.
