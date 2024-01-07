Rajasthan: Congress suspends ex-MLA Mewaram Jain after obscene video goes viral

BARMER: The Rajasthan Congress has suspended former Barmer MLA Mevaram Jain after alleged sex videos purportedly involving him went viral on social media. Former Barmer MLA Mevaram Jain (File)

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara issued the suspension order, stating that Mewaram’s unethical actions make it clear that he has acted against the constitution of the party.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Mewaram Jain (Ex-MLA, Barmer) has been suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect in view of his involvement in immoral activities which is a clear indication of a breach of discipline under the constitution of the Congress Party”, said the letter issued by Dotasara.

It has to be mentioned here that a woman filed a gang rape case against Mewaram Jain, a three- time MLA from Barmer assembly seat, in Jodhpur on December 20, 2023. She alleged that when Mewaram was an MLA, he prevented any action from being taken due to his influence. Instead, Mevaram filed a case and had the woman arrested for sextortion, she allleged.

She registered the case against nine people, including Mevaram, at the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station in Jodhpur.

Barmer deputy superintendent of police Anand Singh Rajpurohi and Kotwal Gangaram Bishnoi were also accused of conspiracy. Nine individuals, including Mewaram Jain are Ram Swaroop Acharya, Kotwal Gangaram Khawa, Daud Khan, Barmer DSP Anand Singh Rajpurohit, Barmer Principal Representative Girdhar Singh Sodha, Municipal Council Deputy Chairman Surtan Singh, Praveen Sethia, and Gopal Singh Rajpurohit, were arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station in Jodhpur. A case has been registered against them,

However, the Rajasthan high court stayed the arrest of the MLA till January 25 and directed him to cooperate with police investigation. The Jodhpur police is currently probing the case. Meanwhile, some obscene videos purportedly of former Barmer MLA Mewaram surfaced on social media. Following this, the Congress took action and suspended Mewaram.

It may be mentioned here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a case against Mewaram Jain on November 20 last year. The ED office in Jaipur registered a PMLA case against Mewaram based on a complaint regarding transactions worth about ₹5 crore. The ED also used a transaction of s 50 lakh as the basis for the blackmail case at Kotwali police station.

Following this, on November 25, the ED gave notice to Mevaram for questioning. However, Mewaram appealed in the high court for relief as he was contesting the assembly elections, after which the court directed the ED to initiate the further process after the assembly election. ED is currently probing the case.