Rajasthan: Four from MP killed in truck-car collision on national highway

At least four people from Madhya Pradesh were killed while three others were injured after a truck collided with their car on a national highway in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, the police said on Monday. Representational image.

According to officials, the incident took place in the wee hours of the day when seven members of a family were heading towards a temple in Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

“The car was going at a very high speed on the highway and hit a divider first after losing control, following which it entered the opposite lane and collided with the truck, leading to the mishap,” Nimbahera deputy superintendent of police (DSP)Badri Lal said.

The deceased were identified as driver of the car Rajesh Chaudhary (35), Gaurav Chaudhary (32), Sanju (42), and Anil Chaudhary (18).

“Locals immediately reached the spot and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where four were declared dead on arrival. The three injured are undergoing treatment and are in a critical condition,” the DSP said.

The three injured have been identified as Deepak Depal (39), Yogesh Chaudhary (20), and Sunil Depal (28).

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident and Further probe is underway,” the officer said.