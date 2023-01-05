Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan govt facing credibility crisis, alleges Sudhanshu Trivedi

Rajasthan govt facing credibility crisis, alleges Sudhanshu Trivedi

Published on Jan 05, 2023

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan under the chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state

Sachin Saini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday alleged that the chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a crisis of credibility.

“The Rajasthan government is an example of a crisis of credibility. In 2019, the Congress opposed the sedition law saying that it will be misused. But they used it against their own MLAs and ministers,” Trivedi told media persons at the BJP office in Jaipur. Be it the promise of farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance, or establishing peace, they have failed to fulfil their promises, he added.

In the last four years, Rajasthan, which was known for its tourism, peace and prosperity, has become a place of adversity and anarchy and is burning under dangerous radicalisation, he alleged.

“It is unfortunate that instead of solving the problems of the public, the Congress government is busy settling scores against each other, whether it is internal factionalism or confrontation with its central leadership,” said Trivedi.

He alleged that the people associated with the Congress government are involved in the paper leak cases in Rajasthan that is why the Congress government is not getting the issue probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He further alleged that law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan under the present government.

“Atrocities against women and girls are reported every day. In the last four years, 1.70 lakh cases of violence against women have been registered. Rajasthan has become the crime capital of the country. Anti-national organisations are spoiling the atmosphere of the peaceful state. Radical forces are openly slitting the neck of the common man,” he said.

Trivedi said that those who talk about the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi remain tight-lipped against those involved in extreme violence. He said that the BJP’s Jan Aakrosh rally has covered 128 assembly constituencies, interacted with over 2.25 crore people and received 14.50 lakh complaints. The rally will cover all assembly constituencies by January 10.

Commenting on Trivedi’s allegations, Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said assembly by-elections results in the last four years show people’s faith and trust in the government.

He said the Rajasthan government has started a special campaign ‘Aawaj’ on atrocities against women, and placed many criminals behind bars.

On the paper leak, he said it was the state police which exposed the paper leak and said that is the government’s credibility. He also added that the government has brought a law against cheating which has strict provisions.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

