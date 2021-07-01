Rajasthan govt makes property returns mandatory for all employees

The Rajasthan government has made the declaration of assets mandatory for all its employees every year. Those who fail to comply with the order will not be eligible for promotions, annual raise and vigilance clearance, a government notification stated.

As per a circular issued by the department of personnel on Tuesday, employees of all departments will be required to submit online the details of their immovable properties from January 1, 2021, and thereafter.

“Those employees not submitting the details would not get a promotion, annual raise and vigilance clearance,” the circular read.

Rajasthan is among few states like Odisha, which has made the declaration of assets mandatory for all its employees. At present, only gazette officials – civil and state services – are required to declare their assets.

There are more than eight lakh government employees in the state.

A provision has also been made for employees for the year 2020, where they will need to submit the details of assets from July 1 to August 31, 2021, the circular stated.

This provision will cover employees of all boards, corporations, government enterprises and autonomous bodies.

The circular was issued as per the directions of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. While holding a review meeting of the anti-corruption bureau in September last year, Gehlot had directed strengthening the arrangement of chief vigilance officers in every department. He had also asked officials to make declaration of assets mandatory for all its employees.

“This will bring transparency in the working of the government and also help the anti-corruption bureau in uncovering cases of disproportionate assets,” the chief minister had said.

Welcoming the move, former president of the secretariat employee association, Pankaj Kumar, said the new provisions will help in curbing corruption.

As many as 363 cases were filed by the anti-corruption bureau last year. Over 30 cases against gazette officials have been filed this year till April.

“The state ACB in the last 2.5 years has conducted over 500 traps activities and in such cases, on an average, 55% of the accused have been punished,” a senior official of ACB said, wishing not to be named.

In February this year, the Odisha government also made submission of an annual property statement mandatory for public representatives and government servants of all ranks.

According to a resolution passed by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, all government servants will be required to submit annual property returns as of January 1 of each year by January 31 of the year. Up-to-date filing of property returns has been made a prerequisite for promotions.