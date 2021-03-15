Rajasthan govt to terminate police service officer for demanding sexual favours

In a rare move, the Rajasthan government on Monday initiated the termination process of Rajasthan police service (RPS) officer Kailash Bohra, who allegedly demanded sexual favour from a rape survivor for taking action in cases lodged by her.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Bohra on Sunday.

The government has also appointed a new investigating officer for the seven cases probed by Bohra. The cases investigated by the accused officer in past will be also re-examined to ensure whether they were fairly investigated or not.

Bohra is a 1996 batch sub-inspector who was promoted to the post of deputy superintendent of police two years ago. For over a year, he was posted as an ACP in Jaipur city.

Terming the case as “rare of the rarest”, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal in the state assembly said it was a blot not only on the reputation of the police alone but also on the government and entire system.

Dhariwal informed the House that Bohra was initially suspended but now the process to terminate him under the Rajasthan civil services rules 1958 has been started.

The minister also said that sometimes victims turn hostile which gives benefit to the accused.

Earlier, during the 'zero hour', the Opposition BJP demanded stern action against Bohra.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore raised the matter through an adjournment motion and said it was a shameful incident. “The accused officer was facing a CBI inquiry in a case and despite that, he was given posting in the special investigation unit for crimes against women,” he said.

The BJP leader said such officers should be terminated from service and CCTV cameras in police stations should be installed, adding that the government should take exemplary steps in the case.

Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria also demanded stern action in the matter. “If no action is taken against him despite a discussion in the House, then the public will not forgive us. People should get the assurance," Kataria said.

Speaker CP Joshi asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal whether he has anything to say on the issue. Dhariwal said there was a ruling of the Speaker that ministers would not reply to an adjournment motion. The Speaker gave a ruling that the minister would later give a statement in the House on the issue.

Bohra, who was posted as the assistant commissioner of police (special investigation unit for crimes against women) in the DCP East office, was caught by the ACB team on Sunday.

Informing the House, Dhairwal said Bohra first demanded money from the woman who had lodged three complaints, including one of rape, and then began demanding sexual favours from her after she expressed her inability to give him money.

“No notice or reply has been sought from the accused officer – this shows the government's seriousness and sensitivity,” said Dhariwal.

Regarding the case, DG, ACB, BL Soni said on March 6, a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against Bohra in the ACB stating that she had lodged three cases, including rape, cheating against a man and others, at the Jawahar Circle police station. The ACP was investigating these cases.

Two weeks ago, the accused RPS officer demanded a bribe to take action against the accused and when she refused, saying that she doesn’t have money, the police officer demanded sexual favours from her.

“The victim alleged that the investigating officer, Kailash Bohra, first demanded a bribe from her to take action in all the three cases. When she did not give the money, he started calling her office repeatedly in name of investigation. Eventually, he started harassing and demanding sexual favours as a bribe. The woman also alleged that Bohra pressured her to meet him even after office hours,” added Soni.

In order to trap the ACP, the anti-graft body had applied chemical on the victim's clothes, which is generally applied on currency, to verify any undue favour taken by a government servant.

Additional director general (ADG), ACB Dinesh MN, said that along with a case of corruption, cases under section 376C (government official taking advantage of his official position to seduce any female at a workplace), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code have been lodged against Borah.

Bohra entered the Rajasthan Police in 1996 as a sub-inspector. He has been an inspector at many other police stations including Bajaj Nagar, Sadar, Shivdaspura in Jaipur. The CBI is investigating a 10-year-old Arms Act case when the accused was posted in Sadar police station of Jaipur city. Bohra had arrested two youths, including a jeweller, in two Arms Act cases.

In this case, a few months ago, the High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry against half a dozen policemen including Kailash Bohra.

Big catches of ACB

Two union services officers, seven state services officers have been caught by the ACB in the last two months. The two officers include former Dausa superintendent of police Manish Agarwal and Baran collector Indra Singh Rao. Along with Agarwal, two Rajasthan administrative services officer Pinky Meena and Puskar Mittal were also held.

In January, Alwar rural DSP Sampat Khan, along with his driver, was caught taking a bribe.

