Rajasthan medical college prof arrested for allegedly harassing student

A professor of Bhilwara medical college has been arrested for allegedly harassing and teasing a first-year student and fudging her mark sheet in order to fail her in one paper, police said.

A First Information Report against the professor was filed by the girl last month with Subhash Nagar police station and he was arrested from Bharatpur on Thursday night, said Ayub Khan, police sub-inspector.

“The woman alleged that the professor stalked and teased her. Once he clicked her photo during the examination and sent it on her mobile phone. In order to harass her, he also allegedly reduced her marks due to which she failed in one paper,” said Khan.

The professor was arrested under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code including 354-D (stalking) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).

The college principal said that the student had complained against the professor in May this year. Following the complaint, a five-member committee was constituted to look into her charges. “The final tabulation sheet is signed by six examiners. One of the internal examiners produced a rough sheet with some numbers crossed...it appeared that some marks had intentionally been deducted,” he said.

On the student being failed deliberately, the principal said all the reports and related papers were set to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences but they will continue with the previous result as it was signed by all the six invigilators. The student is reappearing for the exam.