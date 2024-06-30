Rajasthan: Minor’s body found in sack near temple; family suspects murder

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police on Sunday recovered the body of a minor boy in a sack near a temple on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway. (Representative Photo)

Rajiv Gandhi police station in-charge Devichand Dhaka said that the deceased, a resident of Keru village, was a 9th-grade student.

According to the family members, who said that the boy had gone out late on Saturday night to celebrate India’s victory in the T-20 World Cup, told the police that their child was murdered.

In the complaint submitted to the police by the deceased’s father, it was stated that the boy was watching the final match of the T-20 World Cup at night, and he had left the house, telling them that he was going to celebrate India’s victory but did not return home till morning.

Police said they recovered the body on Sunday around 10am in a sack in the bushes near a temple located on the highway, one kilometre away from his house.

According to the family members, there were signs of electric shock on the boy’s body, which led them to suspect that he was murdered and his body was dumped.

Police said a forensics team has been called to spot, and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

In the afternoon, the villagers, including the family members of the deceased, gathered on the side of the highway demanding the arrest of the accused, where the police tried to pacify them.