Rajasthan MLA suggests using Camels for patrolling in wildlife sanctuaries

Rajasthan MLA from Kota’s Sangod, Bharat Singh, who is also a member of the state wildlife board, has suggested that patrolling in state’s wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves is done using camels for greater efficiency and to aid camel conservation.

In his letter to Mohanlal Meena, the chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan, Bharat Singh claimed that the camel population was declining in the state due to lesser demand for camel rides. He said the issue had often been raised in the state assembly and argued that engaging camels for patrolling in sanctuaries could prove to be a win-win formula for all parties.

“Since the vehicles of the wildlife department break down frequently and go through intense wear and tear due to use on the rough and often muddy roads in the wildlife sanctuaries, camels can be used for patrolling in the wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves,” his letter said.

He cited the use of camels by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state and said the animals could also be reared for patrolling purposes by the wildlife department.

“The forest guards are hesitant to patrol on foot, so if they are provided camels then 2 forest guards can patrol on a single camel in the wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the manner BSF jawans patrol border areas for security,” he said.

Reasoning that the camel rides may also attract tourists, Singh further suggested that the experiment could begin with 6 camel-mounted patrols at Mukundra Hills Tiger reserve in Kota since the area provided for enough fodder and facilities for rearing camels. He further suggested that patrolling on camels can also be done on contract basis.

Singh has urged that the proposal be discussed in the state wildlife board’s next meeting.

Chief conservator of forest, Mukundra Hills Tiger reserve, SR Yadav said that the idea could be feasible in wildlife sanctuaries situated in desert areas but was unlikely to work in hilly areas.

Chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan Mohan Lal Meena said the MLA’s suggestions will be debated before any decision is taken on this matter.