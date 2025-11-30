Rajasthan suspends order asking schools to mark Babri Masjid demolition day

Jaipur: Hours after ordering Rajasthan schools to observe the day of the Babri Masjid demolition as Shaurya Diwas, the education department on Sunday morning suspended its order. The department also outlined a slew of cultural programmes that should be organised in schools on this day. (Representative photo)

“The day when Babri Masjid was demolished (December 6) will be celebrated as Shaurya Diwas across all government and private schools. The students, on this day, will participate in various cultural events that will enrich their sense of patriotism and nationalism,” the Secondary School Education Directorate (Bikaner) said in an order issued last night.

“Ram is an ideal figure of Indian culture and the Ram Mandir movement is the pride of our country that reminds us of our great sacrifices, valour, and sense of unity for this country. Students will be inspired by this movement and celebrating that day in school will enhance their sense of nationalism,” education minister Madan Dilawar had said.

The minister also said that this day will be included in the school calendar next year and will be celebrated annually.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, “Babri Masjid demolition was a criminal offence. This is unfair — how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is trying to twist history and impose it on schoolchildren.”

General secretary of the Rajasthan Muslim Forum, Mohammed Nazimuddin, said, “We will meet the Chief Secretary regarding this matter. We live in a secular country. How could the government force every student to celebrate the demolition of Babri Masjid?”

The department had also outlined a slew of cultural programmes that were to be organised in schools on this day. As per the direction, schools may organise essay competitions on topics such as The pride of Indian culture and the Ram Mandir movement, The tradition of valour and sacrifice in India, and The contribution of Indian youth in nation-building.

A painting competition may also be organised on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, National unity, and Brave warriors of India, etc.

Schools were also asked to organise an exhibition on the Ram Mandir, make both students and teachers perform Surya Namaskar in the morning, participate in a yoga session, and take an oath on national unity, sovereignty, and the cultural values of India.

“They will observe the day of Ram temple demolition as the restoration of the pride of Bharat. There should also be a special event to worship Lord Ram and perform his bhajans,” the order said.