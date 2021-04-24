IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Over 15,000 new Covid-19 infections push cases tally closer to 500,000-mark
So far, 3,67,485 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, the report said.(PTI)
So far, 3,67,485 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, the report said.(PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Over 15,000 new Covid-19 infections push cases tally closer to 500,000-mark

Seventy-four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,527, the report stated.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 08:13 PM IST

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 4,98,628 on Saturday as 15,355 more people tested positive for the contagious disease, according to an official report.

Seventy-four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,527, the report stated.

The number of active cases increased to 1,27,616 from 1,17,294 on Friday, it said.

Jodhpur reported 11 deaths, Jaipur and Pali nine each, Kota eight, Udaipur six and Sikar five, Karauli, Bikaner and Jhalawar three each, and Ajmer, Banswara, Bharatpur and Alwar two each.

So far, 3,67,485 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP