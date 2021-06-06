Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan records 904 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths
A total of 919,115 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far in Rajasthan. (HT file photo)
Rajasthan records 904 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths

PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST

The Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,656 on Sunday with 25 more fatalities, while 904 new cases pushed the infection count to 946,346, according to an official report issued here.

Of the new fatalities, Udaipur reported the highest six deaths followed by five in Jodhpur, it said.

Of the new cases, the highest 169 was recorded in Jaipur while 97, 70, 56 and 48 infections were reported from Alwar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar respectively, the report said. 

A total of 919,115 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases currently stands at 18,575, it added.

covid-19 in rajasthan
