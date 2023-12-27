Rajasthan makes gas cylinders cheaper by 50; to cost 450 from Jan 1

Fulfilling one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto, the party's newly elected government in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced that starting January 1, gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme will be available for ₹450, down ₹50 from the current price. Representational Image

Making the announcement, chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the subsidy amount will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiary women.

“The state government is determined to realise Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's concept of Antyodaya by fulfilling all the promises made to the public in the manifesto…the process has started,” Sharma said. Right-wing ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was a leader of the Jana Singh, the BJP's predecessor.

In April, Rajasthan's previous Congress-led government had announced that families covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will get 12 LPG cylinders every year at ₹500 each.

However, after the BJP promised to reduce the price to ₹450, the Congress went a step further, and said in its manifesto that if re-elected, its government will slash the cylinder price to ₹400.