close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan makes gas cylinders cheaper by 50; to cost 450 from Jan 1

Rajasthan makes gas cylinders cheaper by 50; to cost 450 from Jan 1

ByHT News Desk
Dec 27, 2023 08:28 PM IST

The BJP, which recently formed government in the state, had promised in its manifesto that if elected, its government will slash cylinder prices to ₹450.

Fulfilling one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto, the party's newly elected government in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced that starting January 1, gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme will be available for 450, down 50 from the current price.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Making the announcement, chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the subsidy amount will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiary women.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The state government is determined to realise Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's concept of Antyodaya by fulfilling all the promises made to the public in the manifesto…the process has started,” Sharma said. Right-wing ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was a leader of the Jana Singh, the BJP's predecessor.

In April, Rajasthan's previous Congress-led government had announced that families covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will get 12 LPG cylinders every year at 500 each.

However, after the BJP promised to reduce the price to 450, the Congress went a step further, and said in its manifesto that if re-elected, its government will slash the cylinder price to 400.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out