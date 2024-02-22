Rajasthan: SUV rams into religious procession after driver suffers heart attack, dies

A car rammed into a religious procession after in Rajasthan’s Nagaur area after the driver suffered from a heart attack, said police. The driver, Ishaq Muhammed (60) also died within hours after he was rushed to the hospital. (PTI screengrab)

The driver, Ishaq Muhammed (60) also died within hours after he was rushed to the hospital while five others were injured in the accident.

According to police, Ishaq, a taxi-driver, was heading towards a local hospital in Degana with one of his family members on Thursday morning.

“As he fell sick, Ishaq decided to visit the doctor immediately. Later, doctors also informed that he had already suffered a mild attack twice in the morning. However, he was delayed as the car got stuck into a religious procession,” said the circle officer of Degana, Rameswar Saharan.

CCTV footage accessed by news agency PTI showed Ishaq driving slowly behind the procession in a narrow lane. He appears to have suddenly accelerated ramming a few people and hitting a wall on the roadside.

“When he was driving slowly behind the procession, he suffered a third attack which was severe following which he had probably pressed the accelerator and rammed into the procession leaving five of them injured,” said Saharan.

The officer also added that the injured, including the driver Ishaq, were rushed to the local district hospital from where two persons along with Ishaq were referred to Ajmer for better treatment.

“However, Ishaq passed away on way to Ajmer while two others remain critical,” he said.

The other three injured people were discharged from the hospital after primary treatment.

Saharan said, “Police are probing why he was driving the car despite feeling unwell and why the left-door of the car was seen to be opened in the CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, expressing his condolence for the deceased, state chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of civilian casualties in a road accident during the procession taken out on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti in Degana. I pray to the Lord for the peace of the departed soul and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the family members have the strength to bear this shock.”