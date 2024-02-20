KSRTC provides 10 lakh aid to family of accident victim

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday issued ₹10 lakh accident relief amount to the dependents of a passenger who died in a mishap while travelling in the public bus. A KSRTC bus met with an accident on February 4 near Bhage, Sakleshpur, when G N Amruth, aged 34 died on the spot. (Representative Image)

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Chairman KSRTC S R Srinivas, presented the cheque.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ | KSRTC introduces new ‘Ashwamedha’ service between Mysuru, Bengaluru

KSRTC was paying accident compensation of ₹three lakh to the dependents of passengers who died in accidents while travelling in its buses.

In order to provide more financial assistance to such dependents, KSRTC has enhanced relief amount to ₹10 lakh with effect from January one this year.

ALSO READ | Shakti scheme in Karnataka clocks 100 crore free rides in five months. Details

On February 4, when a bus of Channarayapatna Depot of Hassan Division plying on Bangaluru-Dharmasthala route met with an accident while negotiating a curve near Bhage, Sakleshpur, G N Amruth, aged 34, a passenger, died on the spot.

ALSO READ | Six-year-old boy among six killed after car hits KSRTC bus in Gadag

“Today, father of the deceased G D Nagaraj has been paid ₹10 lakh compensation relief and consoled. The Transport Minister said that accidents cause innumerable loss to the family and it is difficult to bear it. In order to own the responsibility, the corporation has brought this scheme and recently the corporation has provided Thermos flasks to the night shift drivers for storing coffee, tea, hot water,” the KSRTC said in a statement.