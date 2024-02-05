KSRTC introduces new ‘Ashwamedha’ service between Mysuru, Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday flagged off 100 new “Ashwamedha” buses by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), designated to serve on the Bengaluru to Mysuru route. The inauguration took place in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where the state's Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and other officials were present. Officials have proposed the introduction of 30 more electric buses along the Mysuru to Bengaluru route.(X)

“The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah inaugurated 100 New Design Karnataka Transport Buses (Ashwamedha - Point to Point Express) at a function organized by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in front of the Vidhana Soudha today,” The CM's official Twitter handle posted.

The transport corporation introduced the “Ashwamedha” point-to-point express bus service between the two cities starting today.

Some of these buses are also meant to run along the Hunsur to Bengaluru, and K.R. Nagar to Bengaluru routes, according to a report. Officials have proposed the introduction of 30 more electric buses from Mysuru to Bengaluru to add to the existing 14 buses on the route, Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Srinivas told the Star of Mysore.

Authorities will soon map out the routes for the new electric buses, including services from Mysuru to Hunsur and Mysuru to H. D. Kote, Srinivas added.

The new “Ashwamedha” buses are 3.42 metres tall, consisting of 52 seats in total in the “bucket type” design. These buses are stylised using the theme “Reconceptualising Travel” and the ride fare will remain unchanged for the service in a bid to retain affordability and provide ease of travel to frequent commuters between the cities.

“Ashwamedha” buses also host spacious interiors, tinted glasses, LED lights, LED route display, self-closing doors, and an emergency door-opening button, the report further stated.