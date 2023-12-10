Karnataka government is reportedly planning to construct 24 foot over bridges on Bengaluru – Mysuru Expressway in the coming months. The government has already asked the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) to propose a plan as there are complaints from the villagers who live around the expressway. 24 foot-over-bridges to come across Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. Details

Speaking at the state legislature, public works minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “A total of 24 foot over bridges will be coming across the expressway. These will help villagers to cross the expressway without jumping out of the fence or damaging them. These will be constructed in villages that fall in Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru and Mandya districts.”

Earlier, Mysuru – Kodagu MP Pratap Simha also urged villagers to not damage the fences on the expressway. Simha also said that the bracings on poles that are erected on both sides of the highway are being stolen. “Along with the fencing disruptions, the bracings on the poles are missing and it is sad for me to complain about such things. All these are installed with your own money, and they will also be re-installed with your money. Kindly do not indulge in any such activities and use the infrastructure mindfully,” he said earlier.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, the 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.