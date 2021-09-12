Rajasthan woman constable, RPS officer arrested in obscene video case

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrested the woman constable who was suspended after she was allegedly seen in an obscene video. According to officials, the woman constable was allegedly seen in a compromising position with a senior Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer in presence of her six-year-old son. The RPS officer has also ben arrested.

RPS officer Heera Lal Saini was posted as the circle officer- Beawar in Ajmer while the woman constable was posted in Jaipur. They had gone to the resort to celebrate the woman’s birthday, officials said. Saini has reportedly claimed that the video is doctored.

SOG, Additional SP, Divya Mittal said the woman constable was produced before a magistrate who remanded her to police custody till September 17.

She said the constable was arrested on Sunday under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is being interrogated in connection with the video. “Her son is with us and will be presented before the child welfare committee which will decide over his custody,” she said.

People familiar with the matter said that the videos clips were shot by the constable’s mobile phone at a luxury resort of Pushkar town in Ajmer district on July 10.

The police took suo moto cognizance of the video that was going viral on social media and arrested Saini. A case was registered at the cybercrime station of the SOG. The police have lodged a case under the POCSO Act.

The video clip purportedly showed Saini in a compromising position with the constable in a swimming pool. The policewoman’s six-year-old son was present in the pool with them.

Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Apart from Heera Lal Saini and the constable, who were suspended on Wednesday on moral misconduct, two other RPS officers and SHOs of two police stations of Jaipur and Nagaur have also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

According to the constable’s husband, on July 13 he saw that his wife posted a video as her WhatsApp status wherein she and Saini could be seen in a swimming pool in a compromising position. In his complaint, he said Saini touched his son inappropriately in front of his wife and that constituted a crime against the minor.

The husband forwarded a complaint to SP office Nagaur seeking registration of the FIR against both of them under the POCSO Act and the complaint was forwarded to the SHO of Chitawa police station on August 10 but he did not register the case.