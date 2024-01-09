Rajasthan: Woman passenger allegedly raped by conductor in private bus

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a private bus conductor late on Monday night when she was travelling from Jaipur to Bharatpur, police said. The woman, a native of Bharatpur district’s village, lives in Jaipur with her husband. (Representative file image)

The incident occurred on Monday night.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The woman, a native of Bharatpur district’s village, lives in Jaipur with her husband.

On Monday night, she took a private bus from Jaipur to Bharatpur.

The bus came from Jaipur to Bayana at the last stoppage, but she didn’t get any vehicle from Bayana to Bharatpur on the same night.

Also Read: Pune cop booked on charge of rape

She requested the bus conductor to help her search another vehicle for Bharatpur, but he convinced her to travel in the same bus.

The conductor then allegedly raped her and fled the bus, police added.

The woman approached Bayana police and registered a complaint against the conductor.

Police registered a complaint under section 376 (rape) against the accused and arrested him.

Sunil Kumar, Bayana police station in-charge said police arrested a bus conductor for rape after she filed a complaint.

Police arrested the bus conductor and driver, and the bus has been seized.