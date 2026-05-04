Kota, A youth was forced to lick the sole of a shoe as an apology after he was caught allegedly scamming women in a village in Bundi district by luring them with promises of benefits from various government schemes and the approval of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, collecting money from them in the process. Rajasthan: Youth forced to lick shoe as apology after caught scamming villagers

The villagers later released the youth and chose not to file a complaint with the police. However, the incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when a video clip of the event went viral on social media.

According to locals, the youth arrived in Kabri village under the Hindoli police station on Saturday, presenting himself as a village development officer .

He interacted with the villagers, enticing women with benefits from government schemes and allegedly requesting between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000 for the necessary formalities to access these benefits. Some women even gave him money. However, other villagers, including some young men, became suspicious of his claims.

When questioned about his identity and asked to produce an ID card, the youth admitted that he was not a legitimate government official and returned the money he had extorted.

To teach him a lesson, the villagers made him lick the sole of a shoe three times while he repeatedly apologised, declaring, "I will not repeat such a mean act in the future."

In response to the viral video, the Hindoli police identified the fake VDO as Manraj Prajapat, a resident of Rein village under the Dablana police station in the same district. Despite the incident, no case was registered due to the lack of formal complaints.

Additionally, the police identified the individual who forced Prajapat to lick the shoe and filmed the act as Lokesh Meena, according to Hindoli police station Circle Inspector Mukesh Yadav.

Meena was cautioned against such unlawful behaviour, he added.

The police are currently investigating other potential cases of similar cheating by the youth, the officer informed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.