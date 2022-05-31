Rajya Sabha polls: Gehlot fears horse-trading as BJP backs media baron
JAIPUR: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday hit out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for backing media baron Subhash Chandra’s candidature for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan as an Independent. He said the BJP wants to disturb the atmosphere through horse trading. “All three candidates of Congress will win the elections,” he said.
Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala while BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari for June 10 Rajya Sabha polls. All the five candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday.
Gehlot questioned where will the BJP get votes for Chandra? “They want to do horse trading. They will disturb the atmosphere of the state. This is not a good tradition.” He said 19 Congress lawmakers, who revolted against him in 2020, remain with the party. Gehlot claimed there was an offer of ₹10 crore as the first instalment to the lawmakers at that time but they stood by the government. “In such a situation, what can the BJP expect from them? They supported the government and stood firm and united.”
Chandra said he was confident of winning. “Last time, I was elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana. This time I urged the BJP leaders to support my candidature from Rajasthan. originally, I am from Fatehpur in Shekhawati region [of Rajasthan].” He added he decided to contest after talks with Independent lawmakers.
Political analysts said the BJP backed Chandra considering resentment in the Congress over the nomination of outsiders for Rajya Sabha, and the feud between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. BJP has 30 surplus votes and it needs another 11 for the second seat.
State BJP chief Satish Poonia said they are supporting Chandra as he is from Rajasthan. “I am confident he will win the seat.”
In 2016, BJP also backed Chandra, who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana after 14 Congress votes were declared invalid.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics