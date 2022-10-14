Raped, filmed, blackmailed by 5 men, Rajasthan teenage girl attempts suicide

JAIPUR: A 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan was raped by a man she met through a classmate, forced to then let his four friends rape her at a hotel and then blackmailed into paying ₹50,000 to not release the video clips that the rapists made. On Monday, the Class 10 student finally attempted suicide but was rushed to the hospital in time and saved. She finally narrated her ordeal to her family two days later who filed a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narayan Tiwari, said four persons have been detained but the main accused, 23-year-old Ayush, is on the run.

Citing the family’s complaint, Tiwari said the rape survivor was introduced to Ayush by her classmate. One day, Ayush convinced the girl to come to his room where he raped her. He also recorded the act on his mobile phone and used it to force her to sleep with his four friends at a hotel in September, and again on October 1.

The girl told the police that the accused after raping her started blackmailing her for money, telling her to pay them if she didn’t want them to circulate the clip. She allegedly paid ₹50,000; it is not clear how the schoolgirl arranged the money. But when the demands for money didn’t stop, she attempted suicide on October 10.

Tiwari said the girl has been discharged from the hospital.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

