IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Remove age restriction for Covid-19 vaccination, says Ashok Gehlot to Centre
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Remove age restriction for Covid-19 vaccination, says Ashok Gehlot to Centre

He also demanded that the Centre provide more vaccine doses to the state, while noting that another lockdown would prove fatal to the livelihood of people.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Voicing concern over rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said there should be no age restriction for getting the Covid-19 vaccination.

He also demanded that the Centre provide more vaccine doses to the state, while noting that another lockdown would prove fatal to the livelihood of people.

“Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country. Experts are of the opinion that the government of India should focus more and more on vaccination.Public will be safe from corona only with maximum vaccination,” he said in a series of tweets.

Gehlot said that everyone should be vaccinated by removing age restriction.

Referring to the opinion of Dr Devi Shetty of Bengaluru, the chief minister said it seems reasonable that people in the age group of 24 to 45 years should also be vaccinated soon as these people step out of home for work and can become super spreaders.

“India also has a large number of vaccine production capacities that should be used,” he added.

The chief minister appealed to the Centre to provide more vaccines to the states so that the second wave of corona infection can be controlled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Remove age restriction for Covid-19 vaccination, says Ashok Gehlot to Centre

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
He also demanded that the Centre provide more vaccine doses to the state, while noting that another lockdown would prove fatal to the livelihood of people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said that hundreds of lives have been saved due to a timely availability of this costly injection.(Twitter/@RaghusharmaINC)
Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said that hundreds of lives have been saved due to a timely availability of this costly injection.(Twitter/@RaghusharmaINC)
jaipur news

Rajasthan governement supplies 10,000 doses of Remdesivir injection to Punjab

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:08 PM IST
After flagging off a vehicle carrying the doses from his residence this afternoon, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the injections have been provided to Punjab free of cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The weather office said light rainfall is expected at a few places in the state on Tuesday.
The weather office said light rainfall is expected at a few places in the state on Tuesday.
jaipur news

Light rainfall in several places of Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Dabok recorded 4.2 mm downpour, while Alwar, Ajmer, Pilani and Jaipur received 3.5 mm, 3 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall respectively, the department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bypolls are being held for Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats, which were earlier represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.(AP Photo. Representative image)
The bypolls are being held for Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats, which were earlier represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.(AP Photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Nomination for bypolls to 3 assembly seats starts from Tuesday

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The last date for filing nominations is March 30 while the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31. Nominations can be withdrawn by April 3. Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. (File photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. (File photo)
jaipur news

Farmers’ protest: Rakesh Tikait to hold mahapanchayat in Jaipur tomorrow

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Earlier, Tikait held mahapanchayats in the districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Karauli in Rajasthan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ballia: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sikanderpur in Ballia district, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_10_2021_000180B)(PTI)
Ballia: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sikanderpur in Ballia district, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_10_2021_000180B)(PTI)
jaipur news

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The mahapanchayat will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, Raja Ram Meel, president of the Jat Mahasabha, said. "It will be the first meeting of Tikait in Jaipur. Earlier, he has held a few meetings in other districts like Hanumangarh and Ganganagar," Meel told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
File photo: A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Sunday imposed night curfew in eight cities and ordered a mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourists visit historical Jantar Mantar in Jaipur on Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI File Photo)
Tourists visit historical Jantar Mantar in Jaipur on Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI File Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan announces new restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:00 PM IST
As of Saturday, the state recorded a daily spike of 445 cases, which took its infection tally to 324,948, according to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.
Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.
jaipur news

India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
During the programme, the governor also honoured Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Justice Narendra Singh Memorial International Peace Award for his philanthropic services during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Image for representation. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt hands compulsory retirement to ACP who sought sexual favours

By Aabshar H Quazi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The victim allege that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe and later bgan seeking saxual favours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
jaipur news

Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Speaking to reporters on the issue of women’s safety in Rajasthan, DGP ML Lather also urged parents to keep an eye on what their children do on smartphones, besides attending online classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Ashok Gehlot claims to have provided around 1.7 lakh new jobs during his government’s 2.5 year tenure.
CM Ashok Gehlot claims to have provided around 1.7 lakh new jobs during his government’s 2.5 year tenure.
jaipur news

Gehlot announces 5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also announced an increase in the annual area development fund for MLAs from 2.25 crore to 5 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
More than 300 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on each of the last two days in the state and the total number of active cases had gone past the three-thousand mark, said a senior state health official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools will be promoted without holding final examinations.
Students in classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools will be promoted without holding final examinations.
jaipur news

Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Schools had to shut down last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, leading to disruptions in academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
jaipur news

In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP