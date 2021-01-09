RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies
- In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
After performing well in the recently conducted local body elections, Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced that the party will contest by-polls on three assembly seats and 90 local body seats in Rajasthan.
“Our party will contest all the upcoming civic elections to be held in the state for 90 local body seats and all three by-elections to be held in Rajasthan assembly. We will contest the elections of civic bodies on the issues of development of non-developed slums in urban areas and freeing urban areas from corruption,” said Beniwal, while addressing the press at his residence.
The bypolls on three seats are necessitated after the demise of legislators - MLA from Sahara, Kailash Trivedi; Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, MLA from Sujangarh; and Kiran Maheshwari from Rajsamand.
Beniwal said that the RLP is continuing to extend it’s support to the farmers movement on the Shahjahapur border and that the party stands with them in this movement.
He added that a big agitation will be organised against increasing crime, deteriorating law and order situation, unemployment, free electricity and toll-free Rajasthan, among other pressing issues.
The Nagur member of parliament had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month in support of the farmers agitating on Delhi-Haryana borders saying that nothing is above the pride of farmers in the country.
