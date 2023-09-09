Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Former Rajasthan minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was sacked by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, joined the Shiv Sena on Saturday in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM welcomed Rajendra Gudha to the party (Twitter Photo)

Shinde, who flew to Jaipur, then Udaipurwati (assembly constituency of Gudha) on Saturday, announced the joining of the Bahujan Samaj Party-turned-Congress MLA Gudha to Shiv Sena.

Addressing a gathering in Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district, Shinde welcomed him to the Shiv Sena and said Gudha left the ministerial position for the cause of the people and “such leaders are required in the country and state”.

He (Gudha) talked about the safety of women and law and order but was removed. “What wrong did he say?” said Shinde.

Gudha was the minister of state for Panchayati Raj and rural development in Rajasthan. He was sacked from his position in July this year after he cornered the Gehlot-led Congress government in the Assembly over the law and order situation in the state comparing with the violence in Manipur and crime against women in Rajasthan.

Following his removal, he came up with a ‘red diary’ allegation which he claimed held details of irregularity in the financial transactions of the Gehlot government.

Hitting out at the Rajasthan chief minister, Shinde said that a year back (on Gudha’s son’s birthday), Gehlot had stated ‘I am chief minister because of Gudha, and still he dismissed him (Gudha).”

He continued, “What mistake did Gudha do? Is it a crime to support the truth? You had raised your voice only about law and order and atrocities against women in Rajasthan.”

Shinde said that Gudha left the ministerial post, but did not leave the truth.

“Like you (Gudha), I too had left the post of minister.” “...I had left the post of minister for the thoughts and ideals of Bala Saheb. Gudha left the post of minister for truth. Law and order should be good in Rajasthan. Rajasthan should develop,” said Shinde.

The Maharashtra CM said that Rajasthan needs improved law and order, safety of women, job opportunities for youths and progress of farmers.

Shinde further asserted that Rajasthan requires development and progress.

“Rajasthan requires industries and there is huge potential in sectors like mining which can be used to create job opportunities for local youths so that they do not need to migrate to other states in search of jobs,” he added.

Rajendra Gudha contested the 2018 assembly elections on a BSP ticket and later joined the Congress along with five other MLAs.

A senior Congress leader said with Gudha joining Shiv Sena, it will be his loss and not party’s.