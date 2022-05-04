Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Baneshwar Dham after Cong Chintan Shivir
JAIPUR: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to address a public meeting in Baneshwar Dham in Banswara after the three-day Chintan Shivir (brain storming session) in Udaipur from May 13 to 15, leaders familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate a bridge built at Baneshwar Dham and will address a public meeting on May 16, a senior Congress leader said.
Rajasthan tribal affairs minister Arjun Singh Bamnia inspected the Dham on Wednesday and said this will be the second visit of the Gandhis to the Dham. They had visited the Dham before 2018 assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also addressed a meeting at Dham during the run up to the last assembly polls in 2018. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Dungarpur-Banswara district in May, with an aim to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the tribal dominated southern Rajasthan.
In April end, chief minister Ashok Gehlot visited the tribal dominated Dungarpur district and highlighted the government’s programs and achievements. He attended the Kissan and Patidar convention (mahasamellan) in tribal dominated Sagwara area of Dungarpur district.
On Wednesday, Gehlot was again in southern Rajasthan to inspect preparations for the Chintan Shivir. “The preparations for the Chintan Shivir have started, it will be held on May 13, 14 and 15. Our senior leaders from all over the country will come and we will sit and talk, and whatever decisions will be made, they will come in front of you,” Gehlot said in Udaipur.
Ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat and next year’s polls in Rajasthan, both the BJP and the Congress are focusing on the tribal areas, especially with the emergence of the Bhartiya Tribal Party in the last assembly polls. There are 15 assembly seats in Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, which are reserved for tribals.
Of the 9 assembly seats in Dungarpur and Banswara district, the BJP has three, Congress has four and BTP has two.
Political analyst Manish Godha said that both the parties have entered into the election mode. The BJP and the Congress leaders are constantly visiting the Udaipur division. Tribal vote bank is important for both parties as they have dominance on the majority of seats apart from reserved seats in the Udaipur division.
-
Former Karnataka CM alleges police exposed PSI scam to get back at the Govt
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, "Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet."
-
Gehlot attacks BJP over violence in Jodhpur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the communal violence in Jodhpur, saying the opposition party is nervous. Gehlot said he had commented that they have come to “set fire” when BJP chief JP Nadda visited Sawai Madhopur. “... and [communal] tension broke out in Karauli.” Gehlot said after the violence in Karauli, people belonging to all religions welcomed Ram Navami processions.
-
Hailstorm, rain hit parts of Delhi
A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat. Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital. It later updated the alert to the orange category. No heat wave is predicted.
-
43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab Government on Wednesday transferred 43 IAS and 38 PCS officers, while giving additional charge to some senior officers. Taxation commissioner KK Yadav will hold the additional charge of chief executive officer, Bureau of Investment Promotion, whereas Arshdeep Singh Thind is the new administrator of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority in addition to being the director, town and country planning.
-
Bengaluru: Metro work delayed at KR Puram due to this reason
Bengaluru's Namma Metro work will likely be further delayed due to shifting of gas pipelines at Kadubeesanahalli and K R Puram. Metro work on the Silk Board to K R Puram line is part of its Phase 2 project, which is highly anticipated by the public as majority of the employees can have an easy and quick commute to work. This delay was also caused by civil work being undertaken near K R Puram.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics