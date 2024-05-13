 Student goes missing from Rajasthan’s Kota week after taking NEET - Hindustan Times
Student goes missing from Rajasthan’s Kota week after taking NEET

ByHT Correspondent
May 13, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Arvind Bharadwaj, a local police officer, said that the 19-year-old student told his brother that his NEET did not go well and he was stressed

A 19-year-old student went missing from Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday a week after taking the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

A NEET examination centre. (ANI/Representative)
A NEET examination centre. (ANI/Representative)

Arvind Bharadwaj, a local police officer, said the student, who is from Bihar’s Munger, arrived in Kota two years ago. “...he told his younger brother who stayed with him five days ago that his exam did not go well and he was stressed. He left his accommodation around 2am...without telling anyone.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police recovered a note from the student asking his family to search for him near the Kota barrage. “We are trying to trace his live location and are also checking the CCTV footage. His parents were also informed. We will find him soon,” said Bharadwaj.

On May 6, another 19-year-old student from Rajasthan’s Gangapur went missing from Kota a day after taking NEET. In his last WhatsApp message to his father on May 5, the teen said that he was leaving home for five years and did not want to study anymore.

The coaching hub of Kota has so far reported nine student suicide cases this year. Last year, 27 students, preparing for competitive examinations, died by suicide in the district. Kota is the centre of India’s test-prep business estimated to be worth 10,000 crore annually.

News / Cities / Jaipur / Student goes missing from Rajasthan's Kota week after taking NEET

