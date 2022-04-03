'Those involved in rioting won't be spared': Rajasthan CM on Karauli clash
- Clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, leaving at least 35 people injured.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured strict action against those responsible for communal clashes that broke out in the Karauli city - about 170 km from Jaipur - a day ago. “Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state," news agency ANI quoted Gehlot as saying on Sunday.
Clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were thrown at a motorcycle rally, leaving at least 35 people injured. A curfew was later enforced in the city to avoid further chaos. Thirty-six people were also detained soon after, officials said. The situation is currently under control, while the curfew still remains.
The clashes took place when a rally to mark Nav Samvatsar - the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar - was passing through a Muslim-dominated area when some people threw stones. A few shops and bikes were damaged, leading to an escalation of the violence, reported news agency PTI. “Around 35 people suffered injuries. Of them, around 10 are under treatment at a local hospital. One injured person was referred to a Jaipur SMS Hospital in critical condition while the rest were discharged after primary treatment,” the police control room said.
Officials said 600 policemen, including 50 officers of the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and inspector, have been deployed and four IPS officers have been sent from Jaipur to Karauli.
In a statement, Karauli district magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said the prohibitory orders will remain in place till 12am on April 4. Internet services would also be shut till April 3 midnight.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
-
Maharaja Yaduveer earns praise for his simplicity - see how
Mysuru's Maharaja from the Wadiyar dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar followed a similar notion for Guru bhakti which was demonstrated yesterday via Mysuru Maharaja Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar's viral photo of him sitting on the stage. By doing so, he has proved his humble and down-to-earth nature. Videos of the same also emerged as well. The photos and videos of him doing so became viral on social media sites with people appreciating his humble gesture.
-
Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway
In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way. Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel." A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.
-
Rajasthan ATS arrests 3 more suspected terrorists
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested three more suspected terrorists of the terror module busted on March 30, police said. On March 30, the state police had arrested three suspected terrorists and detained five, recovering 12 kilogram explosive material from a suspicious SUV stopped by Nimbaheda police in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Two officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police have been appointed as co-investigative officers.
-
324 government employees in Dharwad fined for carrying unauthorized BPL cards
Yesterday, the HRMS data revealed that several government employees from Dharwad were carrying illegal BPL cards. The officials have identified 324 such employees out of which 24 have already been fined and the remaining 300 are yet to pay the fine. Some of these amenities like ration or treatment at government hospitals are available for free to anyone holding a BPL card. As per the rules, a government employee cannot hold a BPL card.
-
43 earthen stoves in Puri’s Jagannath temple kitchen found vandalised
More than 40 wood-fired stoves called chullahs in the kitchen of 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri were found vandalised on Sunday morning, officials said. Officials said when the doors of the 'Roshaghara' or the temple kitchen were opened on Sunday morning for cooking of elaborate divine food called Mahaprasad and other delicacies, they found at least 43 of the 240 stoves broken, fully or partially.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics