Udaipur IG, SP transferred in major police reshuffle after tailor’s murder
Udaipur inspector general of police (IG) Hinglaj Dan and superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar were transferred in a major police reshuffle in Rajasthan on Thursday night, hours after chief minister Ashok Gehlot visited the family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death in the district on Tuesday. A total of 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including SPs of 10 districts, were transferred across the state on Thursday night.
The 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by two men in the Maldas street area of Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The accused hacked the neck, and in a video post on social media said that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.
Hinglaj Dan has been posted as IG Civil rights and he has been replaced by Praful Kumar. SP Udaipur, Manoj Kumar has been sent to the second battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) in Kota and he has been replaced by Vikas Kumar.
Commissioner of Jodhpur police, Navjyoti Gogoi, has been transferred to Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) as IG and Ravidutt Gaur, IG Kota, has been made the new police commissioner of Jodhpur. The deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur (East) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav was transferred to 9th Battalion of RAC in Tonk.
The new SPs appointed in districts are IPS Preeti Jain in Dausa, Gagandeep Singla in Pali, Rajan Dushyant in Chhittorgarh, Rashi Dogra in Dungarpur, Mamta Gupta in Sirohi, Chuna Ram Jat in Ajmer, Dharmendra Singh in Dholpur, Richa Tomar in Jhalawar, Narayan Togas in Karauli.
Among these districts, Karauli witnessed communal tension in April.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics