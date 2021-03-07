IND USA
In this file, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee along with Senior VHP leader Champat Rai during their inspection at Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas kaaryashala, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
VHP vice president says 515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir

A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and 2,500 crore has been collected till March 4.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president Champat Rai on Sunday said Rajasthan has contributed the highest 515 crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and 2,500 crore has been collected till March 4, he said at a press conference.

The idea of using Mirzapur stones for the plinth of the temple and stones from Jodhpur for its rampart is being considered, he said, adding, stones from Banshi Paharpur in Bharatpur district will also be used in the temple.

The grand Ram temple will be 161 feet high from the ground floor, 361 feet long and 235 feet wide. Three floors will be built, each 20 feet high, the VHP vice president said, adding the temple will have 160 pillars.

In the house search of an officer, the anti-corruption bureau recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh in cash and other property documents.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)
Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The woman, who was staying at her grandmother’s house, was attacked by accused Pradeep Bishnoi on Thursday.
Schools, colleges, universities were closed in Rajasthan in March 2020 during the initial period of the pandemic.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST
“Corona is spreading fast, schools and colleges will have to be closed because children are coming positive in many schools. I will talk to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and request for closure of schools, colleges and universities,” transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said while speaking to reporters.
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The uproar started when BJP legislator Satish Poonia was speaking during the discussion on the budget in the House.
Vasudev Devnani had expressed his displeasure over the attack on ABVP workers in Jaipur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
BJP leader apologises to Speaker for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Speaker Joshi said the behaviour of Devnani was wrong. He was raising issue when the Chair was giving ruling.
The woman had filed a police complaint of her daughter's abduction on February 25.
Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Protestors are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal. They said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued.
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
Rajasthan: About 2.5 lakh youth availed unemployment allowance since 2019

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST
After the commencement of the scheme from February 2019 till December 2020, 4,56,678 applications were received.
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
Rajasthan: Nadda asks BJP officials to strengthen cadre, do self-analysis

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Nadda asked the officials to complete the formation of booth committees by September 24.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
With the passing of the bill, he said, an amount of 36,253.95 crore can be paid and utilised.
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • Private hospitals can charge up to 250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
