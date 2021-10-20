Woman murdered, feet chopped off for her silver anklets

Unidentified assailants slit a 55-year-old woman’s throat and chopped off her feet for her silver anklets on Tuesday while she was grazing her cattle at Jamwaramgarh near Jaipur, a police officer said.

Police superintendent (Jaipur rural) Shankar Dutt Sharma said the woman suffered deep wounds on her head and neck from some sharp-edged weapon. Her severed feet were found near her body. “This seems to be a case of loot as the silver anklets that she had been wearing were apparently taken away by the killers,” said Sharma. He added they have lodged a murder case and started an investigation. Over 300 policemen were looking for the killers.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Satish Poonia hit out at the Congress government over the murder. “A case of ruthless murder of a woman has come to light in Khatepura village. Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi should take out time from Twitter politics and come to Rajasthan and take care of the atrocities on sisters and daughters. They should seek a reply from the CM (chief minister) over the deteriorating law and order condition,” he tweeted.