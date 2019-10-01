Jalandhar cops crack ₹3.50 lakh loot case; three held with weapon

cities

Rural police on Monday cracked a ₹3.50 lakh loot case in which a bank cashier was robbed at gunpoint with the arrest of three accused from Kartarpur, 19kms from here. Police recovered one 12 bore pistol and 10 live cartridges from their possession.

Accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh (23) of Badha Bala village in Gurdaspur district, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nimma (28) of Hamira village and Ranjit Singh (23) of Lakhan Bole village in Kapurthala district.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Shiv Kumar, In-charge CIA staff & Kartarpur station house officer (SHO), and a police party nabbed a motorcycle rider from a checkpost near Kartarpur. It also recovered ₹3.24 lakh of the loot money along with a motorcycle.

Police have added Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25 of the Arms Act in the case, SSP said.

Earlier on September 23, Pardeep Kumar, cashier of co-operative society, Dialpur, was returning from a bank after withdrawing the amount when one of the accused stopped him near Rishi Nagar in Kartarpur and looted the amount.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:19 IST