Jalandhar man booked for forging mother’s property files

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:56 IST

Nine months after the death of an 86-year-old woman, police registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint that she filed in January against her son.

The woman, Tejinder Kaur, who had relocated to Thailand along with her elder son Gurpreet Singh in 2003, alleged that her younger son, Amar Bedi, who lived in Jalandhar, had forged the power of attorney of the 150 square feet house that she owned in Maharaja Nagar in Ludhiana.

She alleged that Amar, with the help of his accomplices and a woman posing as her, forged her signature and transferred the registry of house to Ashok Kumar and Raj Kumar.

ASI Sukhdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said Amar and his accomplices, Dharampal and Harchand Singh of Karabara village of Ludhiana, were booked under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120-B (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Registration Act. The ASI said Ashok Kumar and Raj Kumar had purchased the house for ₹9 lakh and were living there. “We will arrest the accused soon,” he said.