Jalandhar mayor’s OSD among 5 test +ve, state tally reaches 256

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:11 IST

Officer on special duty (OSD) to Jalandhar mayor is among the five persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Jalandhar on Tuesday, taking the state’s count to 256.

District health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said that with this, the district has reported 53 positive cases so far, including two deaths. He said six persons have recovered from the virus.

The district has second-highest positive cases in the state so far after Mohali, where 62 persons have been infected with the virus.

Health department officials said that patients who were tested positive on Tuesday include 45-year-old OSD to Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja from central town locality, a close contact of corona positive Congress leader, 55-year-old mother and 20-years-old sister of 24-year-old youth who was tested positive on April 17, 56-year-old and 42-year-old menliving in PG accommodation at Pacca Bagh area were co-workers of 40-year-old patient of the Raja Garden area.

The health department has so far collected 1,081 samples of which 851 have been found negative, report of 163 samples is awaited and 17 samples were found inappropriate. The officials further 561 cases of contacts of the patients found positive have been traced and their samples have been taken. Out of these, 547 contacts have been advised home quarantine.