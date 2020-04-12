Jamaat link: 62-yr-old in Bhiwandi tests positive

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:13 IST

A 62-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhiwandi on Saturday. This is the first case in the area. The man contacted the disease at a mosque in Mumbra.

The area in Bhiwandi, where the man lived, has been sealed by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). He was taken to the Thane civil hospital for treatment.

As per the civic body, the man went to a mosque in Mumbra for jamaat on March 15. He stayed there for two weeks and returned to Bhiwandi on April 9.

“Residents of his area informed us that a person has returned after attending jamaat in Mumbra. We then asked him to quarantine himself,” said Jaywant Dhule, medical officer, BNCMC.

He was quarantined at the Tata Housing Amantra at Kalyan naka. Meanwhile, his swab sample was sent for testing to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday his test reports showed Covid-19 positive.

“Six of his family members have also been home quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing too,” added Dhule. Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Sunday, taking the total cases under the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to 55, out of which 12 have been discharged.