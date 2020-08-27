Jamia demands action against Sudarshan News

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:56 IST

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday wrote to the Ministry of Education, demanding action against a news channel for “tarnishing” the image of the varsity by using communal slurs.

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing Sudarshan News anchor, using communal slurs against the Muslims and raising questions over how more Muslim candidates and students from Jamia Millia Islamia were clearing the civil services exams.

“We have written to education ministry informing about the whole episode and requested them to take appropriate action. We told them that the Sudarshan News has not only tried to tarnish the image of Jamia Millia Islamia and a particular community but the image of Union Public Service Commission as well,” said media coordinator Ahmad Azeem.

Jamia’s teachers’ association also condemned the incident earlier in the day and asked the administration to take action on the matter. “The tweet and language in the video is anti-national, it accuses the selection process by UPSC in highly objectionable words. It also targets recruitment of Muslims in the Indian Administrative Services and labels them with the word “Jihadi” and dares how any Muslim can become an Indian administrative officer,” JTA secretary Majid Jamil said, adding that the video puts Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy in “bad light.”

This year, 30 students from Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy cleared UPSC civil services exams.

Indian Police Service (Central) also condemned the video on twitter. “A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism,” the service tweeted.