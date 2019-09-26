Jamia Millia to go plastic-free from Oct 2

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:58 IST

New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday passed an order to ban all single-use plastic items on the university campus from October 2.

The university asked everyone to strictly follow the ban. A Rs 500 fine will be imposed for every violation.

“Jamia Millia Islamia will be plastic-free from October 2 on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” the varsity said in a statement.

Officials said the entire campus, including all hostels, Jamia community centre, all canteens, shops, and coffee houses will become plastic-free.

The list of items banned include plastic bottles, cups, glasses, polythene bags, cutlery, and plastic items less than 50 microns (in width). Cutlery and other decorative items made from styrofoam or thermocol have been banned.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all citizens on Independence Day to shun single-use plastic items to prevent environment degradation.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:58 IST