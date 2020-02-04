Jamia violence: Centre, police get more time to file reply

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:54 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted more time to the Centre and Delhi police among other authorities to file their replies on a plea that had sought a court-monitored probe in the Jamia Milia Islamia University violence on January 5 after the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the investigation was at a “crucial stage”.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar posted the matter for further hearing on April 29 on a plea seeking judicial investigation in the violence where several students had been injured.

The court was hearing six petitions, moved by lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla, where the university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament House. They also sought medical treatment and compensation for the students.

On Tuesday, appearing for the Centre, Mehta said the investigation was at a crucial stage and sought more time to file his reply. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the students, said 93 students had given cognizable complaints to the police and that each of them should be registered as an FIR. He said the complaints highlighted police brutality and this had been captured on the CCTV cameras.

To this, Mehta said that instead of lodging separate FIRs, there should be one single FIR. Gonsalves the city police had already registered multiple FIRs but none had been taken on the students’ complaints.

Senior advocate Indira JaiSingh told the court that oral statements from the authorities would not suffice the purpose and a counter affidavit should be filed on record. Following this, the court granted time to file reply and adjourned the matter.

The plea through advocate Rizwan had sought registration of FIRs against the erring police officers. It had also contended that according to medical reports of the injured students treated at AIIMS, one of them almost lost his life and another has lost his vision.