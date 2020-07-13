Jamia violence: Court tells cops to file reply on pleas seeking relief

cities

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave two days to Delhi Police to file their replies to pleas seeking relief in connection with the violence that had broken out at Jamia Milia Islamia during the anti-CAA protests, after some of the petitioners said they had not received a copy of police response to all the petitions.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan told the counsels for Delhi police, advocate Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, to file the replies within two days after it was informed by the counsel for some of the petitioners that Delhi Police had filed its response only in a few petitions and not all. The pleas sought registration of FIRs against the erring police officers among other reliefs.

“Respondents (Delhi Police) have filed consolidated replies in a few matters. We direct the respondents to file replies in all the matters within two days. Rejoinder, if any, be filed in four days thereafter,” the bench said.

The court said copies of counter-affidavits and rejoinders should be supplied to all the parties before the next date of hearing on June 21.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some of the petitioners, said police had not filed the reply in three petitions seeking compensation for alleged injuries to students by police and action against the erring officials.

The consolidated affidavit of the police was filed in six of the nine petitioners in the Jamia violence matter.

Meanwhile, the petitioners filed a list of issues to be adjudicated in the matter. During the hearing, the counsel for one petitioner objected to the police filing the names of the victims and those arrested in sealed covers. She said copies should be given to the petitioners.

Opposing a batch of PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence, police termed the claim of brutality as utter falsehood.

The police filed the affidavit in response to various petitions moved by lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla in south Delhi, where the university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid opposite Parliament House, seeking medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for students.