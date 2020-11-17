e-paper
Jammu crime branch registers FIR against suspects in Rs34 lakh fraud

Jammu crime branch registers FIR against suspects in Rs34 lakh fraud

The fraudsters assured the people that their money would be doubled in 10 months and the company would pay them a bonus as well as gifts

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Representational photo.
Representational photo.
         

The Jammu crime branch on Tuesday registered a case against suspects for approaching Kathua residents and luring them to invest in Ansh Group of Companies.

The fraudsters assured the people that their money would be doubled in 10 months and the company would pay them a bonus as well as gifts.

The persons who have been booked for the fraud, cheating and conspiracy are Mukesh of Julana Pauli of Jind, Haryana (director, Ansh Group of Companies), Sonu Rani of Panipat, Haryana, Deepak Malik of Jind, Haryana (CEO, Ansh Group of Companies), and Parveen Kumar of Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Ranjeet Singh of Mukhtar Sahib, and Jaspal Singh and Sukhwinder, both from Amritsar.

The complainants were allegedly encouraged by the fraudsters to transfer a total of Rs34,30,000 into the account of the company.

