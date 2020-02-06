e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / JAT QUOTA STIR Arson at Abhimanyu’s house: Sedition charges dropped against 57 accused

JAT QUOTA STIR Arson at Abhimanyu’s house: Sedition charges dropped against 57 accused

CBI court, however, frames charges for bid to kill, rioting, dacoity and property damage against accused

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

The special CBI court on Thursday dropped the charges of sedition and those under the Arms Act against 57 accused in the case pertaining to setting on fire the house of former finance minister Capt Abhimanyu in Rohtak during the Jat quota stir in February 2016.

Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, however, framed the charges of attempt to murder (Section 307), and rioting (Sections 148, 149), criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B), dacoity (Section 395) and damaging property (Sections 427, 436, 450 of IPC) against the accused.

The court dropped Section 124-A (sedition) and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them.

There are a total of 61 accused in the case and four of them had been granted exemption from appearance before the court, defence counsel Satish Kadian said.

He added that six of the accused are already undergoing imprisonment while the others had been granted bail in the case.

Kadian said the charges against the remaining four accused are likely to be framed in the next hearing which has been fixed on February 12.

The case has been under trial in the CBI court in Panchkula since 2017 after it was transferred from the district court, Rohtak, where it was first filed.

Notably, a ‘Jat Mahapanchayat’ held recently in Jind, which was attended by Veer Sain, the elder brother of Capt Abhimanyu, had announced to pardon the accused of arson at their residence in Rohtak.

top news
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities