Javadekar attacks AAP, says BJP will win all assembly seats in Delhi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union minister of environment, forest, and climate change on Sunday attacked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) strategy revolves around lies and taking credit for other’s work. He also said the BJP will get a “huge mandate” in the Delhi assembly elections, due early next year.

“We are winning Delhi, and that too with a huge margin,” Javadekar said.

After its resounding victory in the May 2014 in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP won just three seats out of 70 in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.

“This time it [BJP repeating its 2019 Lok Sabha polls performance in the Delhi state assembly elections] will happen,” the Union minister said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all seven seats Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, garnering nearly 56% of the total votes polled, while the AAP was relegated to the third position.

Asked whether the BJP will name a chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, he said the party has not declared any face yet and that it was a matter related to poll strategy.

“It’s state specific. We have announced [names] in Maharashtra and Haryana. So, somewhere we announce, somewhere we do not announce. It is not because they [Devendra Fadnavis and ML Khattar] are incumbent, but because it is strategy. Strategy should not be confused with policy,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether there will be any change in the Delhi unit leadership before the polls, Javadekar said the focus of the party is to win the assembly election and it is preparing for it.

“We have organisational polls and the timetable is declared. Currently we are preparing for [Assembly] elections. Where is this question of replacing [Tiwari]. There is a system of elections in our party. The new president comes through election. We do not remove anyone. The responsibility keeps changing from one to the other. Does that mean removal,” he said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:45 IST