Home / Cities / JEE Main, Day 4: Exam was easy, but lengthy, say Ludhiana students

JEE Main, Day 4: Exam was easy, but lengthy, say Ludhiana students

As many as 140 appeared in the first shift, which began at 9am and concluded at noon, while 150 turned up for the second which was held from 3pm to 6pm

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students outside ION Digital Zone, near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday.
Students outside ION Digital Zone, near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh Singh/HT)
         

As many as 290 students appeared for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main on day four at the ION digital zone near Sherpur Chowk on Friday. The examination was conducted by Tata Consultancy Services at nine exam centres in Punjab.

Students found the exam easy, but slightly lengthy. The question paper consisted of 75 questions with three sections, comprising 25 questions each. Of the three sections (physics, chemistry, and mathematics), students found maths lengthy.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — morning and evening. As many as 140 appeared in the first shift, which began at 9am and concluded at noon, while 150 turned up for the second which was held from 3pm to 6pm.

The students were satisfied with the arrangements made by the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They said their body temperature was checked at the entrance and they were given masks. They were allowed to carry sanitisers, however, proper sanitisers were kept at the centre.

Srishti Verma, a student, said, “I found the exam easy and balanced.” She added that the it was a bit lengthy and physics and chemistry sections were slightly tricky.

Another student, Gaganpreet Singh, said that the exam was balanced. Maths section was lengthy, while physics and chemistry sections were easy, he added.

