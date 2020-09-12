JEE Main results out: Ludhiana’s Anurag Gupta attains 441 AIR

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:01 IST

For 17-year-old Anurag Gupta of Dugri, Ludhiana, making it to top 500 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE, Main) all-India ranking was not easy.

The JEE Main results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night. Gupta, who scored a 441 AIR, said consistency was key.

The JEE Main is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A total of 6.35 lakh students had appeared for the exam that was conducted in two shifts from September 1 to 6. Gupta secured a 99.96 percentile, which is the highest in the city.

Gupta, who wants to become an IAS officer, said it was important to remain focussed. “I took coaching from two private institutes. To attain a good rank, it is necessary to take guidance from experts to clear doubts. Regular tests, too, help improve scores.”

The 17-year-old had attempted the paper once in January and scored 99.97 percentile and again in September “to improve my score”. He plans to pursue BTech in computer science from IIT Delhi.

“If the government could allow the NTA to conduct the exam (amid the pandemic), they should have allowed students to visit coaching institutes to clear their doubts. I lost my momentum during preparation and used to miss interactions with my teachers and friends in class,” said Gupta.

His father, Rajan Gupta, works in the insurance department at a private firm, and mother, Seema Mittal, is a mathematics teacher at NM Jain Senior Secondary School. He credited his success to his teachers and parents, who “supported and encouraged me”. A student of Kundan Vidya Mandir School, he even scored 96.8% in Class 12.

The JEE Advanced exam scheduled to be held on September 27 will be held in two shifts—Paper 1 (9am to 12pm) and Paper 2 (2.30pm to 5.30pm). JEE Advanced will be a computer-based test. After the JEE Advanced results are announced, the admission process will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).