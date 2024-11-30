Jharkhand: CPI-ML won't join Hemant cabinet; to join coordination committee

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) or CPI-ML, which contested the recently held Jharkhand assembly elections as part of the INDIA bloc, won't be joining the Hemant Soren cabinet, party leaders said on Saturday. CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya addresses a press conference, in Ranchi on Saturday, (PTI)(PTI)

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters in Ranchi, national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the party is neither keen, nor has it been invited by other alliance partners to join the government.

"With two MLAs in the House we are not in a position to assert any influence in the state government. We can have any impact being in government only when we have 10-12 MLAs in the House," said Bhattacharya.

Asked if the party would rethink joining the government if the alliance partners offer them a cabinet berth, Bhattacharya replied in negative.

"As far as I know, we haven't received any invitation for it. And I don't think that would happen as it suits the alliance partners as they have more MLAs and have a task at hand (cabinet expansion). So that is ruled out. But we will join the coordination committee whenever it is instituted, " he added.

While Hemant Soren took oath on November 28, he is yet to expand his cabinet. People familiar with the matter said the cabinet expansion is likely next week ahead of the four-day assembly session beginning December 9.

The CPI-ML contested four seats as part of the INDIA bloc, including a friendly fight with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Dhanwar, where Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi emerged victorious. The other three seats include Bagodar, Nirsa and Sindri. The party won Nirsa and Sindri, but lost Bagodar, the Left citadel since 1990.

Defending the party's decision, Bhattacharya further said the party MLAs would continue to raise people's issues both in the House as well as on the streets.

"For us responsibility is not restricted to being in government. While the BJP has lost the election, they are still strong in North Chhotanagpur and Palamu divisions besides the urban centres. We ought to weaken them ideologically. We will work in strengthening the party," he added.