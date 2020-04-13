e-paper
Jitendra Awhad comes in contact with Covid-19 patient, tests negative, but quarantines self

Jitendra Awhad comes in contact with Covid-19 patient, tests negative, but quarantines self

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:20 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad has decided to home quarantine himself as he had come in contact with a senior police officer, who tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago.

He has tested negative in the first report.

Awhad is an MLA of Mumbra-Kalwa, which is under complete lockdown due to the increasing number of coronavirus positive cases.

“As a precautionary measure and protocol I have home quarantined myself. Only if all my reports are negative will I be able to step out and help others,” said Awhad in an audio message posted on the social media.

On Monday, Thane recorded the highest number of positive cases at 30 -- 14 of them are security guards, helpers and those working with Awhad.

The 14 cases are from Mumbra.

Among the new positive cases, five are police personnel, six are staffers of a healthcare centre in Thane and a 16-year-old boy. The total number of positive cases in Thane is 76.

Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “We have sealed areas where there are positive coronavirus cases and we are conducting contact tracing. We will make a list of those in high-risk category and test them.”

