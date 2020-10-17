e-paper
JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag refuses to be housing board chairman

JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag refuses to be housing board chairman

Says won’t accept any government benefit until the new farm laws are amended

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 02:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Raising a banner of revolt against his party, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Jogi Ram Sihag from Hisar’s Barwala on Friday refused to accept the offer to become the chairman of the housing board. The BJP-JJP coalition government had on Thursday appointed new chairpersons to 14 boards and corporations with immediate effect.

JJP leaders, including MLAs Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Karan Kala (Shahbad) and Ramniwas Surjakhera (Narwana), were chosen for five seats.

Interacting with reporters in Hisar, Sihag said he will not accept any benefits till the government amended the recently enacted farm laws.

“I have been raising my grievances against these bills at every stage, but the government is in deep slumber. I had joined politics to help poor people, but the government has failed to start a dialogue with the protesting farmers. As a farmer’s son, I know the consequences these farm laws will have,” he added.

“If the people of my constituency will ask me to step down, immediately I will resign from my post. This MLA’s position was given by Barwala voters, not any party. I will not accept any position whether it can be a ministry or board chairman till farmers’ grievances are resolved,” Sihag said.

